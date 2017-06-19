2019 Ford Focus Interior Spied in Detail, Has Digital Dash and Fiesta-Like Setup

The camouflage on the left door card is distracting since it looks like a pile of bullet cases. But we already know what changes to look for. Following the lead set by its baby brother, the Fiesta, our prototype seems to have a large infotainment screen sitting on top of the dashboard. It's a sign of SYNC systems, which have never been all that big, changing with the times.
Diverting our attention elsewhere, we notice the digital dashboard. Whether Ford will use the same 12.3-inch screen resolution as Peugeot
and Volkswagen is yet unknown. But it's clear that the next Focus will get all the new toys.
The new Focus, set to be revealed in early 2018 ahead of a launch the year after that, our sources say. It will adopt a new, highly-flexible global platform for C-segment cars that will also underpin the Kuga/Escape
a few years from now.
While the general proportions will remain the same, the new Focus models will have a 50mm-longer wheelbase benefitting the rear seat passengers. Of course, Ford also needs to teach the car a few cargo-carrying tricks.
While SUVs are turning into the most popular family cars across all the major markets, the Focus might be fighting back with a trick it's learned from VW Group. Higher-powered models will be available with AWD
and a crossover version called "Focus Active" and equipped with raised suspension is also on its way.
Most of the engine range will evolve from what we already have, basing itself on the success of the 1.0L and 1.5L blocks. Diesel, the staple of the European diet, will come in the form of several 1.5 TDCi units.
It's pretty clear that this prototype has an automatic gearbox, but which one? The company currently uses a conventional auto or the Getrag twin-clutch, but 9- and 10-speed autos have been talked about for many years.