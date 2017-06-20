Ford Plans To Import U.S.-spec Focus Mk4 From China

More on this:

1 2019 Ford Focus Interior Spied in Detail, Has Digital Dash and Fiesta-Like Setup

2 Ford Prepares To Send Off Focus RS With Limited-Edition Model

3 2019 Ford Focus ST Could Pack 275 HP 1.5-liter Turbo with Amazing Efficiency

4 Ford Invests EUR 600 Million In German Plant In Preparation For Focus Mk4

5 How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year