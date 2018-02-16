Kia Proceed Rendered as a Slightly More Exciting South Korean Hatchback

Despite its name, the Cee'd was one of the main models that drove Kia
's rise which started during the mid-2000s, kept on going and is going still.
115 photos
It's hard to imagine how they came up with the name - and, more importantly, the infamous apostrophe - but at least there was a bright side to it: it made the Pro Cee'd, the three-door version of the Cee'd
, sound rather cool.
It didn't just sound more exciting, it also looked the part. Unlike other brands where the three-door version of a hatchback is just that - a car with two fewer ways of getting inside than the five-door version - the Pro Cee'd had a different design, particularly at the back.
For once, the choice between the more practical version and the one that made using the rear seats an awkward experience could actually be given some thought thanks to the design diversity.
Kia has just taken the wraps off its 2018 Ceed
model, which will make the official debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show in March. The good news is the apostrophe is gone, the bad news is it doesn't really stir the heart as much as we might have hoped.
It's Kia's fault, really, for making the Stinger such an attractive sedan and, in doing so, raising the bar for all of its future models. The Ceed manages to squeeze under it, which might have been enough before but it's just not good enough anymore.
Leave it to the Pro Ceed
to take care of that, right? Well, no, because the three-door version is going to share the five-door's front end, and that's its weakest point. The rear, we have nothing against. The overall shape should succeed in making it look sportier, but is that going to be enough? We guess only the 2017 sales figures will tell. In the meantime, treat your eyes to this rendering from X-Tomi Design.