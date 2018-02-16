2019 Audi A1 Dashing Through the Snow

It’s been nearly eight years since the introduction of the first generation Audi A1
, and the German carmaker is finally preparing for the release of the successor, one it is said to have spent some two years developing.
7 photos
We’ve already seen the new A1
undergoing testing in the usual camouflage guise in spyshots presented in recent months, and now we have a short video showing a couple of super-minis doing some twists and turns on the snowy roads of Northern Europe.
Being a tad bigger than its older brother launched in 2010 (it uses the MQB A0 platform shared by the Volkswagen Polo and Seat Ibiza), the new A1 will make use of a five-door configuration from the get-go. Due to not-so-great sale numbers, the word is the three-door version will not make it into the new incarnation.
As for power, it will most likely come from an entry-level 1.0-liter with output ranging from 85 to 115 hp. More powerful versions, with troops of up to 190 hp, will probably be equipped with a 1.5-liter or 2.0-liter TFSI.
An RS1 version is also likely to be introduced for the second generation of the super-mini, with power expected to go to as much as 300 hp.
Perhaps the biggest change with the new model is, however, the increase in dimensions. According to the information available, the increased wheelbase is about 90 mm bigger than the previous one, while the luggage compartment grew from 269 liters to as much as 350 liters.
The bigger size will not increase the car’s weight, however, as we expect the car to do the exact opposite and lose some pounds.
It is not clear when the new A1 will be officially presented, but expectations are that by summer 2019 the new model will even make it into dealerships. Perhaps the 2019 Geneva Motor Show will give us a first real glimpse of the car.