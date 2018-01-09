Spyshots: 2019 Audi A1 Caught Testing in the Snow, 250 HP S1 Rumored

We are currently just months away from the introduction of the 2019 Audi A1 and a new batch of prototypes was spied undergoing winter testing in extremely harsh conditions.

The rumor mill talks about the new A1 lineup being topped by an S1 model packing around 250 hp, with this aiming to become the hottest player in its segment.



Keep in mind that the new



As for the "civilian" side of the range, this will feature 1.5 TSI and 1.0 TFSI engines. The latter, which are three-cylinder mills, will kick off at around 95 hp.



The car will also be launched with diesel mills, with forum chat mentioning the possibility of these being phased out once the mid-cycle revamp arrives.What about the underpinnings of the new Audi A1?

The MQB A0 platform of the 2019



Compared to the current car, the wheelbase increase we're talking about sits at around 90mm. Thus, the luggage compartment capacity will also be boosted, with this reaching between 300 and 350 liters.



Speaking of the cabin, anybody who's been inside the Q2 crossover should feel at home in the new A1, so you can expect a digital dashboard, along with customisation options for the interior.



