autoevolution

2018 Audi A1 Rendering Seems to Combine Recent Spyshots With the Ibiza

 
6 Feb 2017, 14:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We have shown you guys quite a lot of Audi A1 renderings in the past couple of years. But the good news is that a prototype has emerged for Arctic testing, so accuracy is going to be on our side.
This latest attempt at recreating the posh supermini comes from RM design. At first glance, it seems hamfisted. However, after comparing it to our own carparazzi footage, we're beginning to think he might be on to something.

From the front, the A1 really will have the same sort of grille design made famous by the Prologue and later adopted by the A5 Coupe. The shape of the side air intakes is also the correct one.

Stronger shoulder lines define this set of images, leading us to imagine that the new Ibiza somehow formed the basis. But, in typical Sportback fashion, the A1 needs to have thick rear buttresses, horrible for visibility but immediately recognizable as Audi traits.

Around the back, the A1 looks like it's trying to give birth to an A3 trunk, much like the BMW i3 is pushing out a 911. But that's not a mistake on the part of the designer, as there really is supposed to be a character line there, maybe not one that's this defined, though.

While continuing to push into the MINI's market, Audi will drop the 3-door body style completely, leaving only the practical 5-door. Though we can't confirm this yet, it's likely that the A1 will be based on the MQB A0 platform, especially since production is being moved from Belgium to the SEAT factory in Spain.

The engine every journalist will say you should buy is going to be the 1.5 TFSI. However, the German buyers who do a lot of miles will be much happier if the 2.0 TDI makes a comeback.

Since the MQB A0 is designed to take more advanced forms of suspension, we wouldn't be surprised to see an S1 or even an RS1 as early as 2019.
2018 Audi A1 Audi A1 mqb a0 rendering Audi
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68