2018 Audi A1 Rendering Seems to Combine Recent Spyshots With the Ibiza

We have shown you guys quite a lot of Audi A1 renderings in the past couple of years. But the good news is that a prototype has emerged for Arctic testing, so accuracy is going to be on our side.





From the front, the A1 really will have the same sort of grille design made famous by the Prologue and later adopted by the A5 Coupe. The shape of the side air intakes is also the correct one.



Stronger shoulder lines define this set of images, leading us to imagine that the new Ibiza somehow formed the basis. But, in typical Sportback fashion, the A1 needs to have thick rear buttresses, horrible for visibility but immediately recognizable as Audi traits.



Around the back, the A1 looks like it's trying to give birth to an A3 trunk, much like the BMW i3 is pushing out a 911. But that's not a mistake on the part of the designer, as there really is supposed to be a character line there, maybe not one that's this defined, though.



While continuing to push into the MINI's market, Audi will drop the 3-door body style completely, leaving only the practical 5-door. Though we can't confirm this yet, it's likely that the A1 will be based on the MQB A0 platform, especially since production is being moved from



The engine every journalist will say you should buy is going to be the 1.5 TFSI. However, the German buyers who do a lot of miles will be much happier if the 2.0 TDI makes a comeback.



