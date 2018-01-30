autoevolution
 

All-New 2020 Ford Explorer Going RWD-Based Thanks To CD6 Platform

30 Jan 2018, 12:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
If the Expedition is too large for your liking, the Explorer might be the Ford utility vehicle you were looking for. The thing with the full-size crossover is, the Blue Oval introduced the fifth gen in 2010 for MY 2011.
11 photos
2018 Ford Explorer2018 Ford Explorer2018 Ford Explorer2018 Ford Explorer2018 Ford Explorer2018 Ford Explorer2018 Ford Explorer2018 Ford Explorer2018 Ford Explorer2018 Ford Explorer
That’s a lot of time in car years, and the Ford Motor Company knows it all too well that a change has to be made to keep the Explorer relevant in the segment. With production of the all-new model scheduled to start in the spring of 2019 for the 2020 model year, the sixth generation has a lot to live up to. And it will, thanks to the transition from D4 to CD6 platform.

As The Truth About Cars reports, the CD6 is a modular vehicle architecture that accommodates “front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive products.” It is believed the development of the CD6 platform took a “significant chunk of the $5 billion Ford allocated to Lincoln’s revival.” Speaking of Lincoln, the half-brother of the Explorer is the MKT. But the premium automaker is bringing sexy back with names that actually make sense, which is why the MKT might be called something else for the 2020 MY.

Believed to make use of significant steel for its body panels, the all-new Explorer will be manufactured at the Chicago Assembly Plant with rear- and all-wheel-drive. In total, the Truth About Cars highlights, sources expect no less than four engine options and the 10-speed automatic transmission found in the F-150 and Mustang.

The 3.5-liter V6 will be replaced by the 3.3-liter V6, which will be joined by the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. Higher up, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 makes way for the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 found in the Continental and MKZ. The force-fed six-cylinder will be the party piece of the “Explorer ST,” which falls in line with Ford’s performance-oriented product strategy.

Last, but certainly not least, “the Explorer will also sport a hybrid option and the Lincoln derivative will reportedly go plug-in hybrid. Even though a V8 option would be magnificent, Ford can’t make a case for anything more than a twin-turbo V6 in these two applications.
2020 Ford Explorer CD6 ford explorer RWD Ford AWD SUV
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Who's Your Number One? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
FORD models:
FORD Edge STFORD Edge ST Medium SUVFORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeAll FORD models  