1965 Ford Mustang Replica Built on 1997 Mazda Miata Looks Deceiving

30 Jan 2018, 9:46 UTC
by
The first incarnation of the Ford Mustang and the first Mazda Miata are two machines that could easily share a garage. But what if one would mix the two?
Well, the result technically deserves the abomination label and you can check out the real-life manifestation of such a crossbreeding stunt in the image gallery above.

The contraption you're looking at started out in life as a 1997 Mazda Miata, but it can now trick those outside the car realm into believing it is a 1965 'Stang.

Zoom in on the images and you'll notice that the level of attention to detail is impressive. The work that went into this project deserves praise, but when the idea behind the build has "faux" written all over it, this is where the applause end.

Then there's the top, which doesn't look as carefully honed as the rest of the vehicle.

This Miastangata, which came to our attention via Reddit, is currently up for grabs on Autotrader. The roadster is offered for $9,800 and here are a few details about the base car.

We're looking at a Mazda MX-5 fitted with the larger engine opyion, but you still shouldn't expect too much from the motor. After all, we're talking about a naturally aspirated 1.8-liter mill that left the factory in 133 hp trim.

The rear-wheel-drive machine, which seems to be in good condition, has 94,595 miles on the clock.

The conversion comes from a company called M1Stang, which has offices in Florida and New Jersey, along with a 90s-style Tripod-based website.

It seems that commissioning such a build will set one back at least $12,999, but that price doesn't include tax or the Mazda Miata donor vehicle.

There are extremely few replicas in the world that can be called desirable and the bottom line is that this isn't one of them.
