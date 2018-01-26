See How Tourists React When Riding in a Ford Focus RS Taxi

More on this:

1 Here's the Ford Focus RS Reaction Video You Wanted

2 Black Ford Focus RS Is a Hot Taxi in Rotterdam, Looks Undercover

3 2016 Ford Focus RS vs. Focus ST Acceleration Test Has Bonus Autobahn Drag Race

4 First Operational Self-Driving Taxi Goes Live in Singapore, nuTonomy Created It

5 Ford Unveils Mountune Upgrade For Focus RS in UK, Brings Power To 375 HP