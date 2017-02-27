autoevolution

Black Ford Focus RS Is a Hot Taxi in Rotterdam, Looks Undercover

 
27 Feb 2017, 12:17 UTC ·
by
Any day on which you get to meet a Ford Focus RS is a good one, but what if you can also ride in it? Those who find themselves over in Rotterdam can come up with a juicy answer to this questions, since the Dutch city has been blessed with a Focus RS taxi.
And the sheer joy of being driven around in one of the fiercest hot hatches on the market is just the tip of the velocity iceberg we're looking at - lens tip to autojunk for the images.

For instance, this uber-taxi is as discreet as possible. It all starts with the partially understated styling of the third-gen Focus RS, boosted by the black hue of the vehicle - by the way, in the absence of a taxi booth, you might wonder how could one tell this is a cabbie?

The answer comes from the blue license plates used by the country's taxis, which we can obviously find on this monstrously fast compact.

One of the best parts of the 2016 Ford Focus RS is the dual character of the machine. On the one hand, we have a 350 hp machine whose all-wheel-drive system can deliver respectable drifting moves. On the other hand, the Blue Oval vehicle can perfectly serve as a daily driver. So both the one behind the wheel and the customers benefit from a decent level of coziness.

This feature of the Focus RS is perhaps the feature that has determined the purchase decision in the public transport context. For one thing, this is the second time when we bring you such a Blue Oval machine serving as a taxi.

The previous occasion saw us talking about a Focus RS delivering public thrills in Norway. However, with that hatch being dressed in Nitrous Blue, the launch hue of the Mk III Focus RS, things were even spicier.
Ford Focus RS taxi Hot Hatch Ford
 
