Here's the Ford Focus RS Reaction Video You Wanted

We think that the new Ford Focus RS is a whole lot classier than its acid green predecessor. However, it's also a lot faster, so doing a reaction video inside one is probably a good idea.

26 photos



I mean, a reaction video in a Focus is like finding out grandpa left you the stripper club he bought with his retirement money: it's cool, but unexpected.



There's not much we can say about the video. There's a girl in a lumberjack shirt who decided all doing up her buttons would be stupid. That's precisely how we wear ours, so maybe she just wanted to feel like one of the guys.



At least she put the seatbelt on the right way, not like all her viral video predecessors who thought it... obstructed the view. Let's just talk about the car before we say something idiotic.







The all-wheel-drive is special. It makes the car faster in a straight line, which is great for making a video like this. However, it's also got a unique feature that lets you drift the car similar to your favorite BMW, but not in the same way.



The ride is also slightly bumpy, which is also great for making your passengers feel like they are going faster than they actually are.



