autoevolution
 

Here's the Ford Focus RS Reaction Video You Wanted

28 Nov 2017, 21:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We think that the new Ford Focus RS is a whole lot classier than its acid green predecessor. However, it's also a lot faster, so doing a reaction video inside one is probably a good idea.
26 photos
2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)2016 Ford Focus RS (U.S. specification)
These types of videos used to be all over the place a few years ago. But they featured tuned versions of the Supra or Evo, not a stock Ford Focus.

I mean, a reaction video in a Focus is like finding out grandpa left you the stripper club he bought with his retirement money: it's cool, but unexpected.

There's not much we can say about the video. There's a girl in a lumberjack shirt who decided all doing up her buttons would be stupid. That's precisely how we wear ours, so maybe she just wanted to feel like one of the guys.

At least she put the seatbelt on the right way, not like all her viral video predecessors who thought it... obstructed the view. Let's just talk about the car before we say something idiotic.

The Focus RS was the hottest car of its kind in 2016. It took a more high-tech approach to making a fast Ford. Under its muscular body is a re-tuned 2.3-liter turbocharged engine producing 350 horsepower. However, we've seen the car in this video from the outside, and it has some serious mods. You probably wouldn't try to make this video in a Ford Mustang EcoBoost.

The all-wheel-drive is special. It makes the car faster in a straight line, which is great for making a video like this. However, it's also got a unique feature that lets you drift the car similar to your favorite BMW, but not in the same way.

The ride is also slightly bumpy, which is also great for making your passengers feel like they are going faster than they actually are.

Ford Focus RS Ford Focus Focus RS reaction video cars and girls
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
FORD models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  