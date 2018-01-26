Spinel Green 2019 Ford Mustang Photographed Inside Factory, Looks Amazing

The Ford Mustang's mid-cycle revamp has already delivered tons of goodies and it seems that the Blue Oval just cand stop dropping fresh gifts for the pony clientele. The latest example of this comes from the Spinel Green, a new hue that lands for the 2019 model year.

13 photos



Mustang fans who were disappointed by the automotive producer discontinuing Guard in 2016 might just find their cure here. Of course, it's impossible to look at this color and not think of the previous generation's (friends call it the S197) Gotta Have It Green.



And with the orders for the 2019 Mustang expected to kick off in March this year, you'll soon be able to make this vivid dream a reality.



Meanwhile, Ford dealerships have started taking delivery of the 18MY Mustang GT Performance Package Level 2. And with the ten-speed auto incarnation of the Level 1 PP 'Stand having



The new package consists of specially tuned MagneRide shock absorbers, stiffer suspension bits and pieces, a custom steering calibration, 10-spoke 19-inch aluminum wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber (think: 305-section at all four corners of the machine).



Then there are the aero implications, with the front splitter and the reworked boot lid spoiler upping the ante on the downforce front - at 80 mph, the pack brings around 60 pounds of downforce.



The Level 2 option, which includes all the Level 1 goodies, comes with a pricing boost of $1,500, being offered for $6,500.



And yes, we too are eager to see owners manhandling this thing on the racetrack. And the image above, which comes from inside the factory (pixel tip to Late Model Restoration for the pic) allows us to gaze at the hue-tastic take on the revamped 'Stang Mustang fans who were disappointed by the automotive producer discontinuing Guard in 2016 might just find their cure here. Of course, it's impossible to look at this color and not think of the previous generation's (friends call it the S197) Gotta Have It Green.And with the orders for the 2019 Mustang expected to kick off in March this year, you'll soon be able to make this vivid dream a reality.Meanwhile, Ford dealerships have started taking delivery of the 18MY Mustang GT Performance Package Level 2. And with the ten-speed auto incarnation of the Level 1 PP 'Stand having shown it can beat the Shelby GT350 in a 0 to 60 mph test, we can't wait to see what the track-orientated Level 2 package can do when gifted with a series of bends.The new package consists of specially tuned MagneRide shock absorbers, stiffer suspension bits and pieces, a custom steering calibration, 10-spoke 19-inch aluminum wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber (think: 305-section at all four corners of the machine).Then there are the aero implications, with the front splitter and the reworked boot lid spoiler upping the ante on the downforce front - at 80 mph, the pack brings around 60 pounds of downforce.The Level 2 option, which includes all the Level 1 goodies, comes with a pricing boost of $1,500, being offered for $6,500.And yes, we too are eager to see owners manhandling this thing on the racetrack.