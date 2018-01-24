autoevolution
 

Senna’s Monaco-winning McLaren Formula 1 Car Heads To Auction

24 Jan 2018, 13:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Ask any Formula 1 driver out there who’s the guy that got him into motorsport, and chances are Ayrton Senna will be the most often-heard answer. Lewis Hamilton would definitely reply so. Fangio and Schumacher are icons in their own rights, but nothing beats the cult surrounding Senna.
34 photos
2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)2018 McLaren Senna (P15)
The rivalry between the Brazilian driver and Alain Prost is the stuff of legend, but little did Ayrton know that he and the four-time World Champion would share their last podium in 1993. It was Senna’s last season for McLaren, and the racecar he drove was the successful MP4/8.

Though not as advanced as the Williams-Renault FW15C of Prost, the McLaren MP4/8 made the best out of the Ford 3.5-liter V8 and transverse semi-automatic transmission. Ayrton managed to finish 1st on five occasions, including the season concluder at the Adelaide Street Circuit.

Chassis 6 is the car pictured above, and Ayrton drove it in eight races. The reason it’s so damn special is the 1993 win at the Monaco Grand Prix. The race started with Senna on 3rd, making his way up to finish ahead of Damon Hill and Jean Alesi. Little did Ayrton knew that this was his last Monaco win, the sixth in a streak that started in 1987 with the Lotus 99T.

The single-seater will be offered at auction by Bonhams at the Les Grandes Marques A Monaco sale in May 2018, and as expected, there’s no estimate on the well-preserved racing car. After the car’s frontline career ended, the McLaren Formula 1 Team kept chassis number 6 as a spare for the Japanese and Australian Grand Prix races of the 1993 season.

2018 marks the 25th anniversary of Senna’s record-breaking Monte Carlo victory. A landmark achievement made possible by one of the best cars on the grid and arguably the best driver of his generation, whoever takes this particular MP4/8 home should cherish it like the valuable treasure of motorsport history it is.

Ayrton Senna auction McLaren MP4/8 motorsport McLaren Ford v8
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticMCLAREN 720SMCLAREN 720S ExoticMCLAREN 675LT SpiderMCLAREN 675LT Spider ExoticMCLAREN 650S SpiderMCLAREN 650S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  