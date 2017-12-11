McLaren Senna Engine Startup Video Shows $2.7M Auction for Final Slot

The fact that the McLaren Senna
had already been sold out when it made its public debut at the McLaren Winter Ball in London, over the weekend, didn't come as a surprise. Instead, that tag was reserved for a charity stunt the British carmaker pulled off.
You see, Woking left a production slot open, so that it could auction it off for charity during the official presentation of the carbon fiber track special. We're looking at car #193, with only 500 units of the downforce monster set to be brought to the world.
Since we're talking about McLaren's most extreme road car to date, the P15 (this is the machine's codename) managed to grab about three times its normal price, with the hammer falling at £2 million (that's $2.67 million at the current exchange rates) - the proceeds go to the Ayrton Senna Foundation.
Keep in mind that the said value doesn't involve taxes, while adding MSO (McLaren Special Operations) options means the owner will have to pay extra. Speaking of the build, the machine will exit the Woking factory gates in November 2018.
The license plate-gifted track toy is set to be delivered together with a host of accessories, such as a replica of Ayrton Senna's helmet, which will be signed by Bruno and Viviane Senna. Note that the latter is the late F1 star's sister, who runs the said foundation, while her son Bruno
is an ambassador for the brand, and provides driving tuition for McLaren customers.
You'll get to see the climax of the auction at the 7:55 point of the clip below, which comes from YouTuber Shmee150, a McLaren owner himself. Once the pricy action is over, expect to find a startup scene that shows the 800 hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo motor coming to life.
P.S.: The financial details mentioned above makes us wonder about how McLaren protects the Senna against potential speculators.