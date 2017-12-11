Sebastian Vettel Admits F1 Is Boring, But He's OK with That

No matter how you look at it, the golden days of Formula One are way behind it. If you remember the terrific races between Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansel that kept you on the edge of your seat right to the moment the finish line was crossed, well, good for you because you won't be seeing any of that soon.

Nobody wants to see people die or get seriously injured - least so their favorite athletes - but nobody wants to watch a boring race either. A balance needs to be found, and FIA doesn't appear to have found the sweet spot yet.



Sebastian Vettel, the Ferrari driver who finished the season in second place behind



"Some races are boring, so what? I don't see the problem in that," he went on. "I don't think we need another record, another record every race, to have more overtaking and more overtaking. [...] Sometimes just relax and calm down and accept a boring race or a boring two races in a row and then there will be another great race after that and another one."



His comments might be interpreted as a little bit offensive by some fans. Nobody likes to be told to calm down, especially by somebody who is paid a lot of money to entertain. Because that's what motorsport drivers are: entertainers. They perform for the public, and if you insult the public, you might find empty seats in the stands and ratings dropping.



Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, had a very different view. "On the racing side, I hope moving forwards, overtaking gets easier," he said. "Not easier, but being able to follow each other is really what the sport needs. The more overtaking the more fun it is for people to watch."



