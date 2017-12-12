autoevolution
 

McLaren Senna With Ayrton Livery Seeks Double the Glory

Few machines coming from the big names on the hypercar scene have split opinions like the McLaren Senna. Subjective matters aside, you know a go-fast instrument deserves a special place in the velocity book when this starts receiving the kind of Internet attention that usually arrives after the vehicle hits the market and is massaged by wrap specialists.
To put things another way, the world wide web just couldn't wait for one of the 500 owners of the new Woking animal to take delivery of his or her machine next year and give it an Ayrton Senna tribute wrap (or perhaps spec it in such fashion).

And this is how we ended up with the first rendering below. Coming from an aficionado who works for McLaren Philadelphia, the pixel play shows the Brazilian flag covering the controversial styling cues of the McLaren Senna.

Of course, this is far from the first Senna rendering, with that title having gone to the Shortnose incarnation of the 800 hp monster.

Now, if you happen to belong to the camp who can't get over all the styling cue... disruptions coming from the extreme aerodynamic profile of the Senna, you might also see the Brazilian flag livery we described above as being too obvious.

There's no reason to fret, though, as we have a second McLaren Senna attire for you. This comes from none other than James Banks, the man who helms McLaren Special Operations, the automaker's customisation department.

While green and yellow are still on the menu, the theme sits at the other end of the discreetness scale.

Who knows? Maybe we'll get to see both liveries on the street. For one thing, we could think of a supercar collector who would enjoy the MSO-proposed color scheme. We're referring to Gregb.23, whose collection seems like a perfect home for the Senna.


 

