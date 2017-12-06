McLaren P15 Spied, Threatens Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nurburgring Record

Given the fact that the newcomer is set to land as a track-focused sibling of the 720S, the P15 was initially expected to land as a successor for the 675 Longtail.
Nevertheless, the Brits label the almost-here machine as an Ultimate Series vehicle, which means this is more of a P1/P1 GTR successor.
We've added a spy photo of the mid-engined machine at the bottom of the page, with this coming from Instagram label Thomas S Photos. This shows a 675LT-based test mule.
We must also factor in the teasers
that have arrived so far, which show a triple exhaust layout, marked by a hexagon-style element, along with a taillight shot that reveals the "brutal" design of the rear end.
Given the fact that the Brits have upgraded their twin-turbo V8 motor for the 720S, bringing the displacement from 3.8 to 4.0 liters, we're expecting an even fiercer incarnation of the engine to animate the P15.
And while the official crank horsepower number of the vehicle should sit below the 916 hp of the McLaren P1, the actual figure could be extremely close to this. You see, independent dyno runs have shown that the crank hp of the 720S is way more generous than the 720 PS mentioned in the nameplate of the thing, actually sitting at around 770 horses.
Keep in mind that, with the help of tire warmers, the 720S has already one-upped the P1 in the quarter-mile, delivering
a 9.7s run.
As for the track performance of the P15, this should aim to steal the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS' Nurburgring production car lap record, with 6:47 being the chronograph target.
We'll get to meet the P15 online, or at least receive further clues on the matter, on December 10.
