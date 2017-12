You are not prepared to this overhangs madness ! #latetedanslecul A post shared by latetedanslecul (@latetedanslecul) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:38am PST

However, in the sea of gear heads that chose not to think of the (yet unannounced) chronograph performance of the Macca, which is clearly linked to all the aero bits that dictated the styling, some have found the inspiration to come up with changes that might make the design more appealing.And there's one rendering that has caught our eye in particular, namely the McLaren Senna SN.Delivered by Instagram label Felu Cars, this render brings us a Shortnose incarnation of the newcomer - the only change done to the hypercar involves the shorter front overhang.Sure, the Senna still looks like a LEGO Technic car, but the profile is arguably prettier. For the record, a similar effect could've probably been achieved by moving the rear wing closer to the posterior of the thing, but such a move is not present.Speaking of the nose and the tail of the Woking animal, we've brought along a second rendering, one that reduces the whole thing to these two elements - Insta label latetedanslecul, which has a passion for coming up with such interpretations, simply couldn't skip the British missile.Oh, and by the way, we'll remind you not to trust the 800 hp official output of the Senna's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. The said number might already allow the thing to one-up the McLaren P1 in the power-to-weight battle, but with the incarnation of the motor used in the 720S proving to actually deliver around 770 hp, we can expect the fresh form of the motor to sit at over 850 ponies.And since the 720S already beat the P1 in the quarter-mile, we're curious to see how the added downforce of the Senna will influence the sprinting performance of the machine, which is about 175 lbs (80 kg) lighter.