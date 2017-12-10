Ex-Sultan of Brunei BMW 8 Series Is Fist-Biting Gorgeous

A little over 30,000 examples of the breed were manufactured by the Bavarian automaker from 1989 to 1999, not including an expansive list of concepts and prototypes that includes a 558-horsepower V12-engined M8.
In addition to mere mortals like you and me, the 8 Series was popular with the rich and famous of the era. The 850Ci featured in the gallery is one of those 8ers, a sporty grand tourer the Sultan of Brunei
bought on special order from BMW.
Believed to be the only right-hand drive 850Ci in this color, the vehicle shows 31,600 miles on the clock and comes with all the bells and whistles one can expect from a BMW from the 1990s. Electronic Damper Control, Dynamic Drive Package, electric steering column, multi-spoke split alloy wheels, two-tone interior, there’s a lot to like about this 850Ci.
Offered for sale on Autotrader
, the car is listed at £36,995 and comes with an extensive history file. Being a pre-1994 model, the vehicle features a four-speed automatic instead of the five-speed transmission that became available from mid-1994.
The business end of the 850Ci is the M73 V8, which displaces 5.4 liters and develops 320 horsepower and 490 Nm (360 pound-feet) of torque from 3,900 rpm in this application. BMW
made 1,218 units of the 850Ci, thus rendering it the rarest model in the E31 family, followed closely by the range-topping 850CSi and lesser 840Ci.
Instead of an ending note, did you know the E31 8 Series is the only BMW other than the M1 to feature pop-up headlights? The second-generation model
(G14/G15), meanwhile, will up the ante with optional BMW Laser lighting technology borrowed from the G11/G12 7 Series.