autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

It's Fast, But Has the 2018 BMW M5 Lost Its Character?

4 Dec 2017, 15:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
There's no question that the all-new M5 is a better car than its predecessor, thanks to all-wheel-drive. It's also quite handsome from most angles and could outpace even the Panamera Turbo. However, we also think it's become a numbers fest to the detriment of the driving experience.
67 photos
2018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F90
Just ignore the F10 M5 and think back to the model before it. Sure, it was not pleasant to look at, but its V10 engine sent power to the back and a pleasing sound to your ears. What's more, it had the sort of performance you could enjoy on the road, drifting at a roundabout in the middle of the night. It didn't try to be a super-GT with comfortable suspension or Rolls-Royce levels of sound deadening.

We're not surprised that things ended up this way. BMW M has steadily been transitioning into heavier cars with big turbo power. It's what the customers want. But if somebody told us this generation would weigh 1,930 kilograms while we were publishing all those spyshots, we wouldn't have been as excited. I mean, even the E61 M5 Touring was 50 kilograms lighter than this one.

What happened to having a fun car right out of the box? The 2018 BMW M5 has three modes for the AWD, three for the throttle response and probably a few thousand combinations between those, the traction control, gear changes, steering, suspension, and brakes.

The review from Autocar says there's too much going in that department, as it takes way too long to change these settings on the road. It also notes that part of the sound is piped in through the speakers and the M5 isn't as lovely to listen to as the new Mercedes-AMG E63 S. The same goes for the exterior styling and the suspension.

So the M5 is a sort of super-fast executive car while the AMG is more angry and raw all the time. We're back to the E90 M3 vs. W204 C63 era, it seems.

2018 BMW M5 BMW M5 BMW M5 review BMW
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
BMW models:
BMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeBMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumBMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactAll BMW models  