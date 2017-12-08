2020 BMW M3 (G80) Spied For the First Time, M xDrive AWD Rumors Intensify

autoevolution
While BMW is almost ready to introduce the all-new G20 incarnation of the 3 Series, which is currently in its advanced development stages, the beefiest model we had spied so far is the 2019 M340i. However, we can now bring you the first spyshots of the 2020 M3, which comes with the G80 internal code.
Our spy photogs were surprised to come across the M Division sedan, so they only managed to shoot the super-saloon from the rear. Nevertheless, the heavy camo on the car doesn't manage to conceal the fat arches of the Bimmer. And the shutterbugs also mentioned that the front of the prototype didn't deliver any extra visual clues.

However, there are a few details that speak about the go-fast aura of this test car. To be more precise, we're talking about the the side skirts, the discreet trunk lid spoiler and, of course, the massive rear muffler, with its quadruple exhaust layout.

The M3 isn't expected to shy away from the current twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six formula. Nevertheless, the rumor mill talks about the new engine receiving at least a pair of tech innovations. We're talking about electrically spooled turbos, along with a water injection systems, such as the one present on the M4 GTS. A mild-hybrid system is also possible.

As such, the newcomer should deliver at least as much firepower as the current GTS, meaning that the driver will get to control 500 hp and 442 lb-ft (598 Nm) of twist.

The M3 is expected to follow the path of the M5, thus leaving the dual-clutch tranny behind in favor of an automatic. Purists also hope that the rear-wheel-drive M3 will also be offered in three-pedal trim.

More importantly, forum chat mentions that the uber-3er will benefit from M xDrive. Nevertheless, unlike in the case of the M5, the all-paw hardware could be offered as an option.

With BMW set to introduce the G20 M3 next year, we're expecting to meet the new M3 a year after that, probably as a 2020 model.
