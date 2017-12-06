autoevolution
Audi RS3 Vs. BMW M2 Is an Uneven Drag Race with Even Results

Within its price range, the Audi RS3 is probably the best car you can buy if you plan on going drag racing without making any modifications to your vehicle. The 400 hp monster has virtually no competition, and it's hard not to imagine it's thoroughly enjoying his leading position.
The Audi is considered a hot-hatch, making its closest rival the Mercedes-AMG A45 4MATIC. With just 20 hp less, the Merc should prove a decent foe, but field testing has shown the Ingolstadt machine to come up on top, and by quite a margin.

Surely, the 370 hp BMW M2 with its rear-wheel-drive setup can't be any better. With less power, less torque, more weight and two fewer wheels digging into the asphalt, what's the point of even trying? Well, it's a BMW, so it's never going to give up a fight.

The video you are about to see is part one of a two-stage battle between these two German sports cars. The first challenge sees them go all-out in a standard quarter-mile drag race where Audi's advantage should make it shine.

This is a rematch - one after a previous encounter the RS3 had lost, but that one didn't set out to see which of the two was quicker or faster. No, its point was to decide which was more of a "driver's car" - that ambiguous term that can mean a lot of things to a lot of people, but can essentially be described as this: the one you would choose for a stint down your favorite winding road.

Considering part 2 involves a timed lap on a circuit in the hands of an experienced racing driver, the BMW is still in with a chance. Oh, did we forget to mention it? Yes, as you would expect, the Bavarian (well, the Southern-most Bavarian) lost the first confrontation, but it did put on a very decent fight. One that should give it high hopes for the second part where the famous BMW handling should come in handy. Stay tuned for the conclusion.

