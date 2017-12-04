Spyshots: 2019 BMW 8 Series Shows More Skin, Prototype Has Imposing Stance

The 2019 BMW 8 Series has now entered its final phase of development, with this involving the prototypes leaving the heavy camouflage behind. Sure, the test cars are still covered in camo, but the lighter nature of the second skin means we can take a better look at the Grand Tourer.

27 photos



As you can notice in the fresh batch of spyshots we have here, the new 8er promises an uber-refined appearance, one that falls in line with the stunning appearance of the concept that prefigurates the two-door flagship of the Bavarian automotive producer.



The production front and rear light clusters are here, while we can also catch a glimpse at the kidney grilles of the big coup (expect a massive nose for the newcomer).



These images show a pair of prototypes - one of the test cars packs the standard body package, while the other comes in M Sport trim (for instance, this packs larger front air intakes).



In terms of the firepower, the 8 Series lineup will range from a turbo-four, which will be part of the 840e iPerformance hybrid powertrain, to the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 of the



As for the straight-six powertrains, which will come in both gas and diesel form, these will be the most popular choice.



The rumor mill also talks about the German automaker introducing an M Performance model, namely the M850i, which is expected to offer at least 500 horses.



