2018 BMW M550d xDrive (G30) Is a Fast Quad-Turbo Diesel in POV Test Drive

I don't care what old BMW you have - 650i, X5 M50i, 335i - you need to sell it and buy this G30 version of the M550i. That's what I think, but you can watch the POV test drive and make up your own mind.

11 photos TDI in the next A6, but that could take a couple more years. For now, though, this is one of the fastest diesel cars in the world.



Right out of the box, it makes 400 HP and 760 Nm of torque. That might not sound like much, but this 3.0-liter engine is more power-dense than a MINI JCW or a BMW M2... and it's running on diesel. To do that, engineers had to use a lot of turbochargers, as many as in the Bugatti Veyron.



Preliminary data from BMW says the sedan will do the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 4.4 seconds, a tenth of a second faster than the



Responsible for the performance of the new M550i is the B57 engine, the most powerful six-cylinder diesel in the world. The output still goes through a ZF 8speed automatic, which is standard like on many G30 5 Series models. As standard, the car also comes with integral-steering linkage steering, but there are many other optional performance enhancements, especially on the suspension side.



This one has some lovely wood inserts and caramel-colored leather with white piping. It's very luxurious, but you can opt for something sporty like Alcantara.



So what's it like to drive? Well, a lot like the 540d until you put your foot down. The soundproofing all G30 models have means that you can't really hear the engine or "feel" the speed. What's more, it's cheaper even than a base Panamera.



This is the second generation of the M550d , and it now has stiff competition from the M550i. Audi could also drop its big 4.0in the next A6, but that could take a couple more years. For now, though, this is one of the fastest diesel cars in the world.Right out of the box, it makes 400and 760 Nm of torque. That might not sound like much, but this 3.0-liter engine is more power-dense than a MINI JCW or a BMW M2... and it's running on diesel. To do that, engineers had to use a lot of turbochargers, as many as in the Bugatti Veyron.Preliminary data from BMW says the sedan will do the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 4.4 seconds, a tenth of a second faster than the F10 M5 and 0.3s faster than the old M550d. Even the G31 M550d, which is a wagon, requires only 4.6 seconds to reach triple-digit speeds.Responsible for the performance of the new M550i is the B57 engine, the most powerful six-cylinder diesel in the world. The output still goes through a ZF 8speed automatic, which is standard like on many G30 5 Series models. As standard, the car also comes with integral-steering linkage steering, but there are many other optional performance enhancements, especially on the suspension side.This one has some lovely wood inserts and caramel-colored leather with white piping. It's very luxurious, but you can opt for something sporty like Alcantara.So what's it like to drive? Well, a lot like the 540d until you put your foot down. The soundproofing all G30 models have means that you can't really hear the engine or "feel" the speed. What's more, it's cheaper even than a base Panamera.