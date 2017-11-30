Mopar-Customized 2018 Jeep Wrangler Pair Steals the Show in Los Angeles

The fact the new Jeep is a mighty fine vehicle helps as well. FCA has really outdone itself and came up with an SUV
that's both traditional and modern, in line with what the purists expect but also exciting enough to attract new customers. It's just a very good recipe made better, which is something you can't go wrong with.
The Wrangle
r is notorious for its customization options, and Jeep knows that. The new off-roader is built with that in mind, which means installing lift kits and different suspension upgrades is a breeze. But while making the Wrangler go harder is important, looks are just as much defining as its rock-crawling ability, and this is where Mopar comes into play.
To showcase its range of accessories and mods, Mopar brought two vehicles in L.A., and they are pure eye candy. Painted in a bright shade of green, the Rubicon four-door Unlimited model comes with a two-inch lift for increased ground clearance, beat down tires for more grip on demand, steel bumpers, a winch - about which Todd Beddick, Head of Mopar Accessory and Performance Portfolio, jokes saying it's not for you, but the other guy, since a Wrangler can't get stuck - LED lights, a snorkel, a tailgate reinforcer to support the heavier off-road spare wheel, some interior accessories and lots and lots of other things.
The second model, a two-door Sport Wrangler, pales in comparison. It's designed to be more of a "lifestyle" vehicle, meaning there's not so much focus on extreme off-roading abilities. Still, it gets the same two-inch lift as well as 37-inch tires, but the real treat is the roof rack, a first for a Jeep
Wrangler.
Mopar didn't say how much any of these models would cost, but we're pretty sure it adds a lot to the Wrangler's initial price. Still, these are just toys for big boys, and we're sure whoever has the cash to spare will not think twice before doing it. We know we wouldn't.