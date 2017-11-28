autoevolution
 

2019 Jeep Wrangler Pickup (Scrambler) Spotted in Traffic, Driver Tries to Run

Now that we've met the 2018 Jeep Wrangler online and we're just a few days away from the offroader's debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the introduction of the new generation has only made the arrival of the confirmed pickup truck version even more anticipated. Rumored to use the Scrambler nameplate, the bed wielder has recently been spotted in traffic.
Despite the fact that we're now familiar with the evolutionary design of the JL/JLU Wrangler, the Scrambler prototype remains fully covered. Even so, we can see that the front fascia details fall in line with our expectations.

The latest unofficial details on the matter talk about the 2019 Jeep Scrambler set to enter production in November 2018, with this set to be brought to the world at the Toledo Assembly Complex where the current JK Wrangler is produced - here's a review of the offroader.

The blue-collar aura of the vehicle doesn't mean you won't be able to enjoy your drive. For one thing, customers will be able to choose between three top versions, namely a three-piece hard top finished in black, a similar roof coming in the color of the body, along with a black Sunrider soft top.

As with the regular Wrangler, you'll also be able to remove the doors of the pickup.

Nevertheless, since we've only seen four-door Scrambler prototypes, we're not sure whether the automotive producer will also offer a two-door version of the machine.

The engine range is expected to include an updated version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, a rumored turbo-four and the eagerly anticipated 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 used on the Grand Cherokee. Nevertheless, the model spied here seems to be the V6, but it's pretty difficult to tell, since the test driver is eager to conceal the aural details from the vlogger filming the prototype.

We'll return to this Ram 1500-rivaling matter as soon as we get our gloves on fresh information.

