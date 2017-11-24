Report: 2019 Jeep Scrambler Pickup Coming With Optional Soft Top

One area that will see the Scrambler step away from the light-duty Ram is the soft top, which Automotive News
reports it’s “capable of being removed or lowered.
” It is “a source with direct knowledge of the design”
who tipped the cited publication with this information, though it remains to be seen if the soft top will resemble the one in the JL/JLU Wrangler.
What we do know from an older report
is, the JT Scrambler will be available with a selection of three tops. The codes HT1, ST2, and HT3 reveal Jeep will offer a black 3-piece hard top, black Sunrider soft top, and body color 3-piece hard top. Another thing the newcomer has going for it is Dana 12-bolt axles, which are stronger than the Dana 44s in the JL/JLU.
You know what it would be even more amazing for the Scrambler? To look like the Crew Chief 715 Concept
, though that isn’t going to happen. What will do happen, however, is the Wrangler-like pickup everyone wants. Production is scheduled to start in November 2018 at the Toledo Assembly Complex on the line that currently handles the JK Wrangler.
Based on an older report on the JT Scrambler, the long-anticipated model will be offered with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6
that Jeep also offers in the Grand Cherokee. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, however, will ship as standard, enabling a towing capacity of 6,500 pounds (2,948 kilograms).
Something we don’t know about the JT Scrambler
yet is the choice in body styles. Up to this point, the carparazzi spotted four-door prototypes clad in camouflage from head to toe. This being said, it remains to be seen if Jeep can make a case for a two-door Scrambler with a long box.