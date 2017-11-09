2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Interior Revealed with Colorful Trim and Larger Display

With the countdown to the official launch of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler started, we receive another big piece of the JL/JLU puzzle in the form of these two pictures of its interior.

38 photos SUV , and it looks as though not one square inch was left untouched. It's still as vertical as you'd expect from a Wrangler, but apart from that and a slight utilitarian feel, there's virtually nothing it has in common with the old model.



Let's start with the steering wheel which now has a more modern, car-like look to it. The double spokes on the bottom are thinner and wider apart, giving it less of a rugged appearance. Whether that's a good thing or not is up to everyone to decide, but it definitely brings the



The one thing that will undoubtedly catch everyone's eyes is the large piece of trim that runs the entire width of the dashboard and is finished in the same color as the exterior. That will make



The center console has been freed of the large, rounded air vents - now moved each side of the new infotainment display - but that doesn't mean it's any less busy. If anything, the JK's actually seems to be the less cluttered one.



The power windows controls keep their place, though they're moved slightly lower, with the electronic differential locking switch located just below them and to the left. There is also what looks to be a plastic flap hiding the Media connectors such as the auxiliary audio jack and the USB ports.



FCA decided to show us a



This particular model features black leather with red stitching (could it also be matched with the exterior color?) which gives it a more premium feel. At the same time leather is much easier to clean than cloth, so it might be a better choice for an active lifestyle as well.



