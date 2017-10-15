autoevolution
 

2018 Jeep Wrangler (JL/JLU) Leaked Through Owner’s Manual And User Guide

15 Oct 2017, 16:02 UTC ·
by
Instead of waiting for the JL and JLU to debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 27, the Canadian website of Fiat Chrysler “accidentally” revealed the 2018 Jeep Wrangler in all its glory. Not the vehicle per se, but the owner’s manual and user guide, both in PDF. And as expected, there’s a huge lot to read.
Coming courtesy of our friends at JL Wrangler Forums, the leaked documents contain a lot of useful information about the newcomer, including fluid capacities for the 2.0-liter Hurricane turbo and 3.6-liter Pentastar, as well as trailer towing capacity for both the two-door and four-door Wrangler models.

Let’s start with towing, shall we? Regardless of engine option, the two-door JL Wrangler is rated at 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms). In the case of the four-door JLU Wrangler, the automaker guarantees the vehicle can handle 3,500 pounds (1,587 kilograms), which is the same towing capacity as the JKU.

On the subject of fluids, the JL is equipped with an 18.5-gallon (70-liter) fuel tank, while the JLU ups the ante to 21.5 gallons (81 liters). Engine oil? Both the Hurricane and Pentastar need 5 quarts, which translates to 4.73 liters for those who prefer the metric system. As for interior amenities, bear in mind there are two types of instrument clusters: “base” and “premium.”

Both the owner’s manual and user guide offer instructions on how to remove the hard top roof panels, as well as how to lower the soft top. And as expected, it’s a lot of work in both cases. A big lot of work, in fact.

In regard to infotainment, there are no less than three systems available: Uconnect 3 (5-inch display), Uconnect 4 (7-inch touchscreen), and Uconnect 4C with or without satellite navigation (8.4-inch touchscreen). Only 4 and 4C appear to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring.

“So, where are the output figures?” Aha, well, there aren’t any. Also missing are details on the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6, but that’s explainable considering the diesel-powered Wrangler starts production in Toledo, Ohio in August 2018.

On an ending note, the table of symbols found in the owner's manual lists symbols for “convertible top down” and “convertible top up.” These, in turn, confirm the Wrangler Power Soft Top model we’ve all been waiting for.

If you have the time, both writings are available below in PDF form.

 Download attachment: 2018 Jeep Wrangler (JL/JLU) Owner’s Manual And User Guide (PDF)

2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Jeep Wrangler JLU Jeep Owner's Manual user guide
