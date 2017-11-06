autoevolution
 

2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (JLU) EPA Fuel Economy Rated At 20 MPG Combined

At the end of the month, the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show will see the JLU go official with one engine and two choices of transmission. The engine comes in the form of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with ESS (fuel-saving engine stop-start), which can be paired to a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Based on the fuel economy figures published by the EPA for the JLU, the four-door Wrangler with the ZF-developed slushbox is rated 20 mpg combined, translating to 5 gallons of gasoline per 100 miles. The United States Environmental Protection Agency locked down on that number by combining the city and highway fuel economy figures (18 mpg and 23 mpg, respectively).

The manual-equipped JLU fares worse in the city (17 mpg) and combined (19 mpg), but equals the automatic transmission on the highway (23 mpg). The EPA also lists the figures for the JKU, chiefly because the current-generation Wrangler will be built in parallel for 2018 as a cheaper alternative to the JKU.

How much cheaper, you ask? As reported in a previous story, the JLU is believed to start at $30,445 for the Wrangler Sport grade. The JKU, on the other hand, is $2,550 cheaper at $27,895. Prospective customers of the all-new model will have to wait until 2018 for Jeep to add the 2.0-liter Hurricane four-cylinder turbo and 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 turbo diesel to the options list.

In anticipation of the big day, Jeep and Mopar released an accessories list for the JL/JLU comprising of more than 200 accessories. Bearing in mind approximately 98 percent of all Wrangler models are specified with at least one Mopar part, aftersales is a categorically lucrative affair for the Jeep brand.

Those interested in the JT Scrambler pickup truck, well, you’ll have to wait until August 2018 for the order banks to open in the United States. Production, meanwhile, is believed to begin at Toledo South in October 2018 for the 2019 model year.
