2019 Jeep Scrambler (JT) Pickup Truck Weight, Tow, And Payload Rating Revealed

As you’re well aware, the JL Wrangler and four-door JLU have been spied, leaked, and they’re almost ready to be revealed at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. And after the Wrangler goes official, next year will see Jeep introduce the Scrambler. Also known as the Wrangler pickup, the one that’s internally referred to as JT comes into focus through a leaked document on tow ratings.
Without further beating around the bush, the JT Scrambler can pull 6,500 pounds (2,948 kg) in accordance with the SAE J2807 standard. Payload, meanwhile, depends on engine option (3.6L Pentastar; 3.0L EcoDiesel) and trim level (Base; Premium), and the payload is rated at 1,400 pounds (635 kg).

The document, which comes courtesy of Jalopnik, also makes it easy to deduce the curb weight of the JT Scrambler. Subtracting the maximum payload (1,400 lbs) from the GVWR (6,075 lbs for the 3.6L Pentastar in Base trim) equals 4,675 pounds, which works out to approximately 2,121 kilograms. In the case of the JL Wrangler, that’s 3,797 pounds (1,755 kilograms) for the 2.0L Sport.

For all intents and purposes, the JT Scrambler “is right around where a Toyota Tacoma lands” when it comes to towing capacity. By comparison, the 2017 Ram 1500 in standard cab, 8” box, and 4x2 configuration with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 boasts a maximum trailer weight rating of 10,620 pounds (4,817 kilograms). What’s interesting, however, is that Jeep won’t offer the 2.0-liter Hurricane in the Scrambler despite the fact it’s more potent than the Pentastar.

More interestingly, the document published by Jalopnik also lists a 2.2-liter engine for the JL wrangler intended for markets outside of NAFTA. It’s highly possible the engine in question is the 2.2L MultiJet II four-cylinder turbo diesel found in the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and Jeep Cherokee.

Fiat Chrysler refused to comment on this intel, but fingers crossed the imminent reveal of the JL Wrangler will shed some light on this matter.
