IIHS Crash Test: 2017 Jeep Compass Fails To Earn Top Safety Pick+ Rating

Recently put to the test by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the 2017 Jeep Compass
didn’t get the top rating because of the poor-performing headlights. By “marginal,”
the Insurance Institute refers to the optional HID
headlights with high-beam assist technology. Go for the standard halogen headlights, and all the IIHS can give the all-new Compass is a measly “poor.”
Settling for Top Safety Pick instead of Top Safety Pick+
is somewhat of a shame considering the Compass aced all crashworthiness tests (small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side impact, roof strength, head restraints and seats). In terms of crash avoidance and mitigation, the Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus optional system scores 6 points out of a maximum 6, earning the “superior”
rating.
But just like the headlights, the IIHS isn’t too happy about the ease of use of the child seat anchors. Not only are the lower anchors located too deep in the seat, but they need too much force to attach the child seat
. Not only that, but the Institute’s safety boffins found it difficult to maneuver around the anchors.
For the 2018 model year, the Jeep
Compass retails at $20,995 for the entry-level Sport FWD
, and that price doesn’t include destination and delivery. At the other end of the scale, the Trailhawk off-road variant starts at $28,695. For customers more interested in comfort, the luxury-oriented Limited is $28,340.
Regardless of trim level, the 2.4-liter MultiAir engine
is the only one available, packing 180 horsepower and 175 pound-feet (237 Nm) of torque. Regarding transmission options, there are three to choose: six-speed manual, six-speed Aisin automatic, and nine-speed ZF automatic. In markets such as India and China, there’s also a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic developed by Fiat Powertrain Technologies.