Euro-spec 2017 Jeep Compass Detailed, Priced From €24,900

Bridging the gap between the Renegade
and Cherokee
, the all-new Compass has finally arrived in Europe. With prices kicking off from €24,900 in Germany, the compact-sized model squares off with the likes of the ever-popular Nissan Qashqai and the Volkswagen Tiguan.
Based on pretty much the same platform the Fiat Chrysler group uses for the 500X
, the second-generation Compass boasts no less than eight powertrain combinations in the Old Continent. The list starts with a 1.4-liter MultiAir2 four-cylinder with 140 PS and 230 Nm to its name, which is matched to a six-speed manual and front-wheel-drive. Opt for the nine-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive, and you’re looking at 170 ponies and 250 Nm. As far as trim levels are concerned, there are four to choose from: Sport, Longitude, Limited, and the Trailhawk.
Moving on to the more popular engine options intended for the European market, customers are offered 1.6- and 2.0-liter versions of the Multijet turbo diesel. From least exciting to most potent, the oil-chugging Compass brags with 120 PS/320 Nm, 140 PS/350 Nm, and 170 PS/350 Nm. In Russia, Africa, and the Middle East, Jeep
will sweeten the deal with a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter Tigershark offered in two states of tune: 150 or 184 horsepower, plus 237 Nm of torque.
For maximum off-road capability, the Trailhawk
is the Compass to have. Priced from €38,500 and available exclusively with the 170-PS 2.0-liter Multijet and nine-speed auto, the Trailhawk sports unique design details both inside and out. Bragging with an additional 2.5 centimeters of ride height and a 30-degree approach angle, the range-topping variant is also gifted with Trailhawk specific low-range mode.
With more than 70 available safety and security features, the all-new Compass
ticks this box as well in the eyes of prospective customers. Forward Collision Warning-Plus and Lane Sense Departure Warning-Plus are both standard across the range in Europe. For extra peace of mind, the Compass uses more than 65 percent high-strength steel for the construction of the passenger safety cage.