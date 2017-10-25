Leaked: 2018 Jeep Wrangler 4-Door (JLU) Order Guide is No Longer a Secret

Coming courtesy of our friends at the JL Wrangler Forums
, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler order guide offers three choices: Sport, Sahara, and Rubicon. All of them are available with a six-speed manual as standard and an optional eight-speed automatic transmission, and there are five exterior colors listed in the order guide for the JLU Wrangler. These are Billet Silver Metallic, Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red, and Granite Crystal Metallic, all clear coat.
The Wrangler Sport 4-door features cloth low-back bucket seats and no option for leather upholstery. If you want leather
, you’ll need to look at the Sahara and the Rubicon. The options list also features three pieces of equipment Wrangler customers are certain to be interested about: black or body-color 3-piece hard top, dual top, and sunrider soft top. For those interested in towing, trailer hitches are available for the Sahara and Rubicon, but not for the Sport.
For superior off-road performance
, customers interested in the Sport need to tick off the box that reads “anti-spin differential rear axle.”
As for the wheel design, the JLU Wrangler Sport is available with 17x7.5-inch polished granite crystal wheels. The Sahara one-ups its brother with 18x7.5-inch gray polished wheels, and the Rubicon features 17x7.5-inch black wheels with polished lips.
Job #1 production is scheduled to start on November 13 in Toledo, Ohio, and it will be followed by the official reveal of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler
on November 27 at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The 2.0-liter Hurricane turbo will go into production on February 12, while the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 is scheduled for October 29, 2018. Information on the Euro-spec 2.2-liter turbo diesel is not yet available, but chances are we’ll find out how the cookie crumbles next month in LA.