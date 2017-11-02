autoevolution
 

2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (JLU) Price Leaked, Starts At $30,445

2 Nov 2017
As featured on Jeep.com, the 2018 Wrangler JLU will retail at $30,445, not including destination charge. This represents an increase of $2,550 over the four-door 2018 Wrangler JKU, which retails at $27,895 in Sport configuration.
Let’s make a quick recap. $30,445 plus $995 delivery brings the Wrangler JLU to $31,440. And for that money, you get a six-speed manual transmission and 3,500 pounds of maximum towing capacity. Heaven knows how much the automatic transmission will add to the MSRP. And the air conditioning in the JL’s case.

That’s right, Wrangler enthusiasts! According to the standard equipment list for the two-door 2018 Wrangler, the JL doesn’t come with air conditioning. Or the 4.10 rear axle ratio and the 4:1 Rock-Trac HD part-time 4WD system. Or the 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. Or the Dana M210/M220 wide front and rear axles. Or lighting for the vanity mirrors integrated into the sun visors.

From the equipment list published by the JL Wrangler Forums, it’s crystal clear the Wrangler Sport is as barebones as possible. What it remains to be seen is if the JL will be priced $2,550 over the JK, which translates to $26,545. On the flip side, the Sahara is well-equipped from the get-go. As for the Wrangler Rubicon, the range-topping model comes with all the bells and whistles imaginable, including the requisite front disconnecting stabilizer bar.

One of the biggest question on the subject of JL/JLU is gas mileage for the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. Updated for 2018 with ESS and available with an eight-speed automatic transmission developed by ZF, it’s more than certain the drivetrain will prove more efficient than the JL/JKU with the six-speed auto. In the case of the four-door Wrangler, the JKU is EPA-rated 16 mpg city and 21 mpg highway. In all likelihood, the JLU might be capable of returning 18 city and 23 mpg highway.

Next year, the JL/JLU will welcome the 2.0-liter Hurricane turbo and 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6.

