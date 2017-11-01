autoevolution
 

Trail Rated: 2018 Jeep Wrangler (JL/JLU) Revealed Ahead Of Official Debut

1 Nov 2017, 10:09 UTC ·
by
On November 29, Jeep will take the veils off the 2018 Wrangler at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. But not even Jeep could wait that long, more so when you consider the JL/JLU has been spied and leaked like it’s the worst kept secret in the automotive industry. So for this Halloween, Jeep thought that it would be nice to give us an official glimpse of the next-generation Wrangler.
18 photos
In total, the FCA-owned automaker released three photographs of the newcomer: one for the four-door JLU and two for the two-door JL. It was about time considering dealers are already taking orders for the all-new model, albeit only for the V6-engined Wrangler in Sport, Sahara, and Rubicon flavors.

Described by its maker as “the most capable SUV ever,” the 2018 Wrangler retains the proportions of its predecessor. By comparison, the smaller details of the exterior design, as well as the cockpit, are refreshingly modern. The newities brought forward by the JL/JLU are, according to Jeep, the “advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, more open-air options,” and the expansive selection of “safety features and advanced technology.” In every single way, the 2018 Wrangler is an upgrade over the JK/JKU designed with the enthusiast in mind.

For example, Jeep allows the owner to fold down the windshield, take out the doors, and make do without the rear side windows for the purest off-road experience possible from a vehicle entitled to wear a license plate. Speaking of off-road performance, 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport customers should spec their cars with the “anti-spin differential rear axle” listed in the JLU order guide.

Other than the 3.6-liter Pentastar, the 2018 Wrangler will also welcome a 2.0-liter turbo named Hurricane and the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 that’s available for the Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Euro-spec JL/JLU, by comparison, will be offered with an unspecified turbo diesel that displaces 2.2 liters. For the 2019 model year, the Wrangler family will usher in the Scrambler pickup truck, codenamed JT and capable of pulling 6,500 pounds (2,948 kilograms).

