2018 Jeep Wrangler Leaked Color Options Include "Punk'n," "Mojito," and "Nacho"

7 Nov 2017, 13:30 UTC ·
by
The info on the new 2018 Jeep Wrangler is starting to pile up despite the SUV still not having made its official debut. After months of monitoring every leak on the new JL/JLU, there's probably more we do know about the models than we don't.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is already taking orders for the iconic off-roader, and that's despite only releasing a limited number of pictures. To be fair, though, even though the new Wrangler does look excellent, the design was one of the least worries for the potential customers.

What matters more are the new engines and transmission options, which include a remake of the old 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 unit good for 285 horsepower as well as a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger nicknamed Hurricane, which should come with an output in the 300 hp region. A turbodiesel 3.0-liter V6 will join the range later next year, though it might only make it in selected markets.

At the moment, the most info available is on the Unlimited (JLU) version of the new Wrangler. For instance, we know it has a starting price of $30,445 when fitted with the 3.6-liter V6 and a six-speed manual transmission, though we don't have the list of its standard equipment as well to get an idea how much a decent build would cost. What's more, the eight-speed automatic should command quite a hefty premium as well.

Together with the entire calendar for the upcoming years, the EPA-rated mileage of the JLU was also leaked. It turns out the Pentastar will return a combined 20 mpg when paired with the automatic transmission. The stick shifter will slash one mpg off that value.

Now, the guys at the JL Wrangler Forums, the ones who provided most of these leaks, have gotten their hands on a list of paint options for the new models. They include six basic clear coat choices (Nacho, Mojito!, Firecracker Red, Sting-Gray, Bright White, and Black) and four metallic ones (Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, Punk'n, and Ocean Blue).

Five of these are new to the FCA group - Nacho, Mojito!, Punk'n, Sting-Gray, and Ocean Blue - and based on their names, they should prove to be the less boring alternatives. The JL Wrangler Forums guys also applied their photo editing skills to provide some previews, with the blue one standing in for the Ocean Blue, the Green one for Mojito!, and the other two for Nacho and Punk'n (you decide which is which).

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is going to have its almost useless official debut at the end of this month when the 2017 Los Angeles Motor Show starts. Strangely enough, even though so much about the new SUV has already leaked, we're still kind of excited. But that's what the Wrangler does.
