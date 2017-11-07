autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464) To Be 160 Kg (350 Lbs) Lighter Than W463

7 Nov 2017, 12:55 UTC ·
by
Since 1978, Mercedes-Benz produced more than 300,000 examples of the G-Class with the help of Magna Steyr. The 463 series is pretty much the same G-Class as it was when it came out in 1990, and for a change, the W464 will be a different animal from its predecessor. Estimated time of arrival? January 2018.
It’s the 2018 Detroit Auto Show where the three-pointed star is believed to take the wraps off the W464 G-Class, and in anticipation of the grand reveal, Mercedes-Benz took the time to send off the W463 with a selection of limited-edition models. Based on spy photos of the newcomer, a lot of changes are in the pipeline for the iconic off-road utility vehicle, including on the visual level.

The biggest changes are under the skin, with the W464 platform expected to shed some pounds over the current model. Drive believes the G500 will tip the scales at 2,435 kilograms (5,368 pounds), which would be a godsend considering the W463 G500 weighs 2,595 kilograms (5,721 pounds). The 20-mm increase in width is complemented by an all-new front suspension system and adjustable damping, and the body makes use of military-grade aluminum.

Switching from steel to aluminum comes “with a significant 30 per cent increase in torsional rigidity,” and off-road capabilities are superior to the W463 too. According to Drive, fording depth “has increased by up to 100 mm” while the incline, ramp, and slope angles are understood to have been improved. The redesigned underpinnings include the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission connected to a three-lock 4WD system with low range.

Changes in the engine lineup include the G400d ushering in the OM656 turbo diesel. The 2.9-liter inline-six made its debut with the S400d, and it’ll be joined by the M256. The gasoline-gulping 3.0-liter inline-six features an integrated starter generator, translating to the W464 going mild-hybrid. The G500 and Mercedes-AMG G63, meanwhile, employ a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.

Last, but certainly not least, the steering. The recirculating ball system will make way for an electro-mechanical system of the rack-and-pinion type. In combination with the redesigned front suspension, expect more precise steering and a reduced turning circle compared to the W463.
