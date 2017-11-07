2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W464) To Be 160 Kg (350 Lbs) Lighter Than W463

It’s the 2018 Detroit Auto Show
where the three-pointed star is believed to take the wraps off the W464 G-Class, and in anticipation of the grand reveal, Mercedes-Benz took the time to send off the W463 with a selection of limited-edition models. Based on spy photos of the newcomer, a lot of changes are in the pipeline for the iconic off-road utility vehicle, including on the visual level.
The biggest changes are under the skin, with the W464 platform expected to shed some pounds over the current model. Drive
believes the G500 will tip the scales at 2,435 kilograms (5,368 pounds), which would be a godsend considering the W463 G500 weighs 2,595 kilograms (5,721 pounds). The 20-mm increase in width is complemented by an all-new front suspension system and adjustable damping, and the body makes use of military-grade aluminum.
Switching from steel to aluminum comes “with a significant 30 per cent increase in torsional rigidity,”
and off-road capabilities are superior to the W463 too. According to Drive, fording depth “has increased by up to 100 mm”
while the incline, ramp, and slope angles are understood to have been improved. The redesigned underpinnings include the 9G-Tronic
nine-speed automatic transmission connected to a three-lock 4WD
system with low range.
Changes in the engine lineup include the G400d ushering in the OM656 turbo diesel. The 2.9-liter inline-six made its debut with the S400d, and it’ll be joined by the M256. The gasoline-gulping 3.0-liter inline-six features an integrated starter generator, translating to the W464 going mild-hybrid. The G500 and Mercedes-AMG G63
, meanwhile, employ a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.
Last, but certainly not least, the steering. The recirculating ball system will make way for an electro-mechanical system of the rack-and-pinion type. In combination with the redesigned front suspension, expect more precise steering and a reduced turning circle compared to the W463
.