2018 Jeep Wrangler Debuts in L.A., Has "More of Everything"

We've been following the 2018 Jeep Wrangler for quite some time, and with considerable success. Reworking one of its most important models - and probably the most famous - was a very important task for FCA, and even though the manufacturer did its best to keep things secret for as long as it could, the beans were eventually spilled ahead of time.

42 photos



The official debut finally happened at the Los Angeles Auto Show, bringing the JL generation of the iconic off-roader out of the shadows for good. Jeep released tons of pictures of both the two-door and four-door versions as well as information and specifications.



The theme of the 2018 Wrangler is "more of everything," and by that, the carmaker strictly refers to everything useful. For instance, the weight of the new model has gone down by about 200 pounds (around 90 kg), but at the same time, the new frame makes it more rigid and sturdier than the outgoing model.



Plagued with a tendency to flutter at high speeds, the hood has also been remodeled and air vents were added on the fenders to let out any air that might build up inside the engine bay. That's just one example of how the designers managed to make the new



In fact, if anything, it's actually better (staying true to the "more of everything" mantra). The new model has its wheels pushed further toward the front and rear of the car (1.5 inches in the front and 1.0 or 1.5 inches in the back for the two- and four-door versions respectively), helping its approach and departure angles.



The new transfer case offers a "4Auto" on the Sahara trim level, but also an improved crawl ratio of 84:1 (from 73:1). As before, if going off the beaten path is your thing, the Rubicon is what you want. It has a higher ground clearance than the Sport and Sahara, not due to any suspension modification, but because of the largest factory-mounted tires every fitted to a Wrangler - 33 inches of off-road rubber.



Well aware that most people like to modify their Wranglers even further, the 2018 model is built to support a lift of up to two inches and tires of up to 35 inches without any other interventions and without affecting the vehicle's warranty. It has electric locking differentials front and rear as well as electronically disconnecting anti-roll bars.



The engine lineup hasn't been a secret for a long time after



The other option is the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged unit with 268 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). This smaller engine produces more torque than the V6 (260 lb-ft / 352 Nm) thanks to its turbocharger, but also the 48-volt hybrid system. Later on, a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel will also join the two and it will be offered in the North American market as well.



If



With the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class set to receive a major overhaul next year as well, it looks like the time to modernize legendary off-roaders has come. If only Land Rover got word of the news and started working on a new Defender as well (and did it as well as Jeep has with the 2018 Wrangler). Spy photographers, professional or otherwise, captured the car during its testing phase in various circumstances, and the company even decided to let a few pictures of the new model run free on the Internet a few weeks ago. Does that mean we knew everything there was to know about the new Wrangler? Hardly.The official debut finally happened at the Los Angeles Auto Show, bringing the JL generation of the iconic off-roader out of the shadows for good. Jeep released tons of pictures of both the two-door and four-door versions as well as information and specifications.The theme of the 2018 Wrangler is "more of everything," and by that, the carmaker strictly refers to everything useful. For instance, the weight of the new model has gone down by about 200 pounds (around 90 kg), but at the same time, the new frame makes it more rigid and sturdier than the outgoing model.Plagued with a tendency to flutter at high speeds, the hood has also been remodeled and air vents were added on the fenders to let out any air that might build up inside the engine bay. That's just one example of how the designers managed to make the new Wrangler more refined without affecting its off-road abilities one bit.In fact, if anything, it's actually better (staying true to the "more of everything" mantra). The new model has its wheels pushed further toward the front and rear of the car (1.5 inches in the front and 1.0 or 1.5 inches in the back for the two- and four-door versions respectively), helping its approach and departure angles.The new transfer case offers a "4Auto" on the Sahara trim level, but also an improved crawl ratio of 84:1 (from 73:1). As before, if going off the beaten path is your thing, the Rubicon is what you want. It has a higher ground clearance than the Sport and Sahara, not due to any suspension modification, but because of the largest factory-mounted tires every fitted to a Wrangler - 33 inches of off-road rubber.Well aware that most people like to modify their Wranglers even further, the 2018 model is built to support a lift of up to two inches and tires of up to 35 inches without any other interventions and without affecting the vehicle's warranty. It has electric locking differentials front and rear as well as electronically disconnecting anti-roll bars.The engine lineup hasn't been a secret for a long time after Jeep 's rollout plan was published months ago. The Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 is going to be the best-seller despite the fact it hasn't been tweaked to deliver more power than in the JK Wrangler. It will, however, offer better fuel efficiency regardless of whether it's paired with the six-speed manual or the eight-speed automatic transmission.The other option is the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged unit with 268 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). This smaller engine produces more torque than the V6 (260 lb-ft / 352 Nm) thanks to its turbocharger, but also the 48-volt hybrid system. Later on, a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel will also join the two and it will be offered in the North American market as well.If the exterior design has been updated using very discreet touches, not the same can be said about the interior . Inside, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler is still undeniably a Jeep, but it's a very modern and good-looking one. The carmaker managed to fuse ruggedness with style and came up with a useful, ergonomic, and attractive cabin that is sure to please Wrangler fans as well as draw new ones.With the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class set to receive a major overhaul next year as well, it looks like the time to modernize legendary off-roaders has come. If only Land Rover got word of the news and started working on a new Defender as well (and did it as well as Jeep has with the 2018 Wrangler).