McLaren 720S Makes 700 HP At The Wheels, Dyno Charts Don't Lie

Come to think of it, McLaren's business model has always been close to Porsche's way of doing business. And it's no secret that It was only a matter of time until somebody strapped such a Macca to a dyno and now that the crew over at Boost Addict has pulled such a stunt, the event has the potential to change our view on the 650s replacement's specs.To be more precise, the 720S was unleashed on a DynoJet dynamometer, with the Macca delivering almost 700 ponies at the rear wheels.Judging from what we can see in the dyno chart that resulted from this adventure, the Woking animal delivered 694, 696 and 699 hp.Now, if we factor in the drivetrain losses, which, in the case of the dual-clutch, rear-wheel-drive supercar, should sit below 15 percent, we end up with a crank output value of at least 780 horses.Now, as any scholar will tell you, that's a bit more than the 720 PS (make that 710 hp) mentioned in the nameplate of the car.Assuming that the results of the said dyno run are accurate, one shouldn't be all that surprised. For one thing, such an understated hp number would only lead to impressive results in all sorts of scenarios, from drag races to track tests.Speaking of which, we'll remind you that we have yet to find out the Nurburgring performance of the 720S - we're not expecting the British automaker to deliver such the said stopwatch number (McLaren seems to ignore official Ring times), so we'll probably have to wait for Sport Auto to handle the task. The German magazine is famous for its Nordschleife work.Come to think of it, McLaren's business model has always been close to Porsche's way of doing business. And it's no secret that Zuffenhausen 's official performance numbers have always been uber-conservative.