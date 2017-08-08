autoevolution

Pink McLaren 570S Is MSO Opulence, Shows Up at McLaren Shanghai

8 Aug 2017, 14:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Seeing a McLaren dressed in Pink shouldn't take one by surprise, especially if we're talking about a wrap job. Nevertheless, coming across a 570S that's officially wearing the said shade is something that deserves a raised eyebrow.
7 photos
McLaren Retrofit Options and Accessories for Sport Series rangeMcLaren Retrofit Options and Accessories for Sport Series rangeMcLaren Retrofit Options and Accessories for Sport Series rangeMcLaren Retrofit Options and Accessories for Sport Series rangeMcLaren Retrofit Options and Accessories for Sport Series rangeMcLaren Retrofit Options and Accessories for Sport Series range
The image above, which displays the Barbie-colored Macca alongside an all-electric Woking machine, was snapped at the McLaren Shanghai showroom.

McLaren itself delivered the photos, turning to Instagram for the feat. Alas, the Brits didn't mention the name of the shade, but it;'s obvious that we're dealing with a customer who has gone deep down the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) rabbit hole.

And yes, it's surprising to see such a hue being on the official menu. Sure, supercar producers' personalisation arms have seen their business exploding over the last few years, but very few marques allow their clientele to go down the pink route.

In fact, to the best of our knowledge, none of McLaren's direct rivals offer such a possibility. To be more precise, we're talking about Ferrari Tailor Made, Lamborghini Ad Personal and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

Since the automaker decided to fulfill this eccentric request, we're expecting McLaren to go all the way and move past this photo - here's to hoping we get our hands on a full gallery soon.Ever wondered how important the MSO shenanigans are to McLaren owners? Here's an example that should drop a serious hint
Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the automotive producer is growing stronger with each year. The latest achievement of the sort has to do with the fresh 720S having already racked up 1,500 orders.

This means the newcomer is sold out into 2018 and the interesting part is that certain owners have ordered two cars. This way, they cand spend this year inside a 720 and make sure they also get a highly customised example in 2018.


 

Spotted in McLaren Shanghai. A very unusual kind of 570S paint scheme ------------------------------------------ #instapic #carpic #mclaren #mclaren570S #supercar #instacar #picoftheday

A post shared by McLaren Automotive (@mclarenauto) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

mclaren 570s McLaren supercar pink pic of the day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show