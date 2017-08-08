Pink McLaren 570S Is MSO Opulence, Shows Up at McLaren Shanghai

Seeing a McLaren dressed in Pink shouldn't take one by surprise, especially if we're talking about a wrap job. Nevertheless, coming across a 570S that's officially wearing the said shade is something that deserves a raised eyebrow.

Spotted in McLaren Shanghai. A very unusual kind of 570S paint scheme ------------------------------------------ #instapic #carpic #mclaren #mclaren570S #supercar #instacar #picoftheday A post shared by McLaren Automotive (@mclarenauto) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT The image above, which displays the Barbie-colored Macca alongside an all-electric Woking machine, was snapped at the McLaren Shanghai showroom.

McLaren itself delivered the photos, turning to Instagram for the feat. Alas, the Brits didn't mention the name of the shade, but it's obvious that we're dealing with a customer who has gone deep down the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) rabbit hole.

And yes, it's surprising to see such a hue being on the official menu. Sure, supercar producers' personalisation arms have seen their business exploding over the last few years, but very few marques allow their clientele to go down the pink route.

In fact, to the best of our knowledge, none of McLaren's direct rivals offer such a possibility. To be more precise, we're talking about Ferrari Tailor Made, Lamborghini Ad Personal and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

Since the automaker decided to fulfill this eccentric request, we're expecting McLaren to go all the way and move past this photo - here's to hoping we get our hands on a full gallery soon.

Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the automotive producer is growing stronger with each year. The latest achievement of the sort has to do with the fresh 720S having already racked up 1,500 orders.

This means the newcomer is sold out into 2018 and the interesting part is that certain owners have ordered two cars. This way, they can spend this year inside a 720 and make sure they also get a highly customised example in 2018.