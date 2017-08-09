autoevolution

2018 Nissan Leaf Has 40 kWh Battery, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension

As a follow-up to yesterday’s story on the leaked specifications for the all-new Leaf, the time is high to talk about the compact electric vehicle more in depth. First of all, information published and subsequently pulled off the Internet by Autobytel suggests the 2018 Nissan Leaf boasts a battery capacity of 40 kWh.
That’s almost as much as the Renault Zoe’s 41 kWh pack and 10 kilowatts-hour better than what the current-generation Leaf has to offer. Spy photos of the digital instrument cluster give us a glimpse of the driving range, with the European-spec Leaf showing 265 kilometers (165 miles) at 99 percent charge.

It’s crystal clear, then, that the Japanese interloper has nothing on the Chevrolet Bolt and Tesla Model 3, electric vehicles designed for bigger batteries and more driving range. Besides these, something else that caught our attention by the scruff of the neck is a line that reads: “Rear suspension type: torsion beam.” In other words, handling isn’t one of the all-new Leaf’s main attributes, and such a setup mirrors the first-gen's twist beam rear axle.

Based on Autobytel’s information, the electric motor develops 147 horsepower “at 3,283 rpm” and 236 pound-feet of torque. The revolutions per minute part is definitely wrong, more so if you bear in mind electric motors don’t work in the same way internal combustion does.

Tipping the scales at 3,433 pounds (1,557 kilograms), the 2018 Nissan Leaf prides itself on a maximum cargo capacity of 30 cubic feet (850 liters). 4,481 millimeters (176.4 in) long, 1,791 millimeters (70.5 in) wide, and riding on a 2,700-millimeter (106.3 in), the second generation is larger in every imaginable way compare to the original Leaf except for the wheelbase.

Regardless of trim level, the newcomer is covered by a 36-month/36k-mile basic warranty and a powertrain warranty of 60 months/60k miles, whichever of the two comes first. As a brief reminder, the entry-level variant of the all-new Leaf will start in the United States at $29,990 before destination.


