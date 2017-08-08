McLaren 720S Waiting List Spreads to 2018, Some People Bought Them in Pairs

We can't think of any reason why you should be surprised when finding out that the McLaren 720S has already proven to be hugely popular among the supercar clientele.

We have yet to spy any prototype, but the next track special the British engineers obviously have in plan will be one hell of a missile. But this is another story for another time. To be more precise, over 1,500 customers have ordered the 650S successor to date, as autocar writes. To put things another way, the number above means that the production run is sold out into 2018.The report goes as far as explaining that certain customers have ordered a pair of 720S beasts. The scheme would see the first car guaranteeing a speedy experience this season, while the latter would involve a more elaborate configuration.This is where Woking 's MSO personalisation arm steps in, with the 720S offering a massive list of customization options.The tale of the 720S has only begun to charm the supercar realm. For one thing, the British automotive producer hasn't even released the Nurburgring lap time of the newcomer.And the best is yet to come - the 720S is the first new-age McLaren, with this fresh generation seeing the automaker leaving its early shortcomings behind.The Brits only returned to building road cars back in 2011 and we have to keep in mind that the 720S is now their all-rounder go-fast machine, if we may call it so.From suspension comfort to visibility, through sheer grunt and drifting abilities, the idea behind the 720S is to pack all the possible assets in an appealing package.As such, those willing to experience the full velocity might of the company will have to wait for the automaker to come up with a replacement for the 675 Longtail.We have yet to spy any prototype, but the next track special the British engineers obviously have in plan will be one hell of a missile. But this is another story for another time.