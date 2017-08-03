Novitec 570GT Challenges McLaren 650S with Aftermarket Performance

At the present moment, McLaren
offers the Super Series in three flavors: Coupe, Spider, and GT. The latter is arguably the most comfortable McLaren road-going model of them all, but that doesn’t mean it is a slouch compared to its counterparts. In fact, go-faster bits ‘n’ bobs from the aftermarket make it a full-blown supercar.
Enter the Novitec 570GT
. The mid-engined offering packs the sort of performance that would make the 650S blush and McLaren enthusiasts grow weak at the knees. Painted Mantis Green with carbon fiber accents also makes it look great, even though the 20- and 21-inch aluminum-alloy wheels don’t fit the grand touring character of the 570GT. The wing at the rear isn’t there merely for show, for it works in tandem with the more aggressive front lip, side panels, side air intake covers, and the redesigned rear bumper side inserts.
In regard to performance, the Novitec
treatment starts with a freer-breathing exhaust system. Heat-protected headers and black-coated finishers are on the menu, whereas the customer can make the choice between stainless-steel and Inconel pipes. The 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8, meanwhile, can be one-upped with a choice of three power stage packages coming in the guise of feistier engine mapping.
The mildest upgrade sees output taken to a Lamborghini Huracan
-rivaling 622 PS (457 kW) and 677 Nm (499 lb-ft). The most extreme mapping, meanwhile, sees the Novitec 570GT develop 646 PS (475 kW) and 692 Nm (510 lb-ft) of rear tire-shredding torque, which translates to a zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint of 3.0 seconds. In terms of top speed, keeping your right foot mashed on the loud pedal will eventually get the 570GT to 335 km/h (208 miles per hour).
Power alone isn’t everything for the Novitec 570GT, as you can notice from the car’s stance. It all starts with swapping the standard suspension for a fully-adjustable system (springs and spacers included), which is designed to work with the factory-fitted lift system
. Then there are the tires, which provide a slightly bigger contact patch than the factory setup (235/30 R20; 305/30 R21).