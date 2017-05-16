autoevolution

Novitec Baptizes Its Widebody Maserati Levante The Esteso

 
16 May 2017, 14:01 UTC ·
by
The Maserati Levante is a serious sport utility vehicle. Imposing, powerful, and in the eyes of some enthusiasts, even pretty due to its unquestionable Italian flair. However, these qualities were not satisfactory for the folks over at Novitec, as proven by the Esteso.
“The what?” Literally speaking, Esteso translates to wide, broad, far-flung, and whatever synonym you can think of. I admit that is the best name Novitec could give to this gentle giant. But here’s the thing with the Esteso: it looks worse than a modded Grand Theft Auto car.

First and foremost, I understand the benefits of lowering the ride height. Dropping the Levante’s air suspension by 25 millimeters, however, defeats the point of buying a sport utility vehicle in the first place. The small extension augmenting to the front bumper doesn’t help either, more so if there’s light off-roading involved.

Then there’s the optionally available hood scoop, finished in naked carbon fiber to draw even more attention to a design feature that’s there for show, not to channel air to the engine. Subsequently, the 22-inch wheels are wrapped in especially rubber: 295/30 up front and 335/25 at the rear. For reference, Maserati fits tires boasting a sidewall aspect ratio of up to 60.

So let’s make a quick recap. Turning the Levante into Esteso makes the mid-size sport utility vehicle a bit uglier, a little less practical, and also ruins the ride. Thanks, Novitec, but no thanks!

Something that the German-based tuning company did right, though, is power. More to the point, the Levante’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine can be upgraded to 487 horsepower and 487 lb-ft with nothing more than a plug-and-play ECU tune-up. In the case of the diesel, make that 318 ponies.

 

