McLaren 720S Reportedly Hits Biker Girl in Palm Beach Road Rage Incident

Let's start with the part with certain of: a few hours ago, social media was stormed by a video showing what appeared to be a post-crash brawl between a pair/group of bikers and a McLaren 720S.In the video, which you can find at the bottom of the page, we can see the supercar driving away with the driver's door open. And the first question that pops obviously has to do with why somebody driving a 720S would flee the scene of a crash.So far, the most reasonable explanation seems to come from Redditor Robinsmjr, which lets us know this was a road rage incident that saw the bikers loosing their cool."The women was cut off by the motorcycles, the bikers blocked the car in and when the driver stepped out to talk to them she forgot to engage the parking brake causing the vehicle to roll into the bike in front. The bikers proceeded to damage the vehicle by punching and kicking it. One biker even swung at the driver which is why she got back into the vehicle left the scene and called the police from a safer location," the Redditor explains.The man adds that the motorcyclists' kicks left scuff marks and broken mirrors behind. However, at the time when this article was published, the promised photos of these marks had not been delivered.The rest of the info floating around on social media seems to be nothing but rumor smoke. As such, we'll stop the tale here and return with more relevant information once we get our hands on it.