Wingless McLaren Senna Rendering Is No Clean Shave

My latest edit, with or without the huge wing on the new Mclaren?! Want an edit on your car?! DM me. 🙌 #McLaren #Senna #McLarenSenna #TwinTurbo #MCL #MSO #P15 #McLarenMSO #BHP #Spec #RWD #720s #688 #HS #675LT #LT #650s #570s #570GT #12C #P1 #McLarenP1 #P1GTR #ItsWhiteNoise #MadWhips #CarThrottle #IGCar #Autogespot #CarLifestyle

A post shared by J.B (@j.b.cars) on Dec 11, 2017 at 12:02pm PST