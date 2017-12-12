autoevolution
 

Wingless McLaren Senna Rendering Is No Clean Shave

It took the world wide web less than twelve hours to start delivering renderings that play with the appearance of the McLaren Senna. And here we are, bringing you the freshest visual adventure of the sort.
This time around, the Woking beast lost its rear wing, with this being the only modification applied to the hypercar - we'll tip our pixels to Instagram label j.b.cars for the render we have here.

Despite the said wing being the most aero-complex side of the car, the shaved look doesn't exactly make the Senna appear cleaner - the greatest critics of the car's design talk about the fact that you can't find a single uninterrupted line on the machine.

And, just like the one we have here, the previous renderings didn't help too much. We're talking about images such as the Senna livery incarnation of the thing and the SN version (think Shortnose).

Nevertheless, we'll never complain about the appearance of the McLaren Senna. And that's because the aero demands that dictated the styling help the machine achieve its dramatic performance.

We'll remind you that Woking has yet to unveil the true performance of the beast. Nevertheless, we could see the Senna setting a new Nurburgring production car lap record next year.

This would only allow McLaren to officially grab the accolade from Porsche, after the GT2 RS delivered a lap time of 6:47.

And as far as the drag racing realm is concerned, the 720S has already proven it can beat the P1 in the quarter-mile, delivering a 9.7s run. Thus, we're looking forward to checking out the 1,320 feet performance of the Senna, especially since we can expect the official 800 hp output of the Brit to be an understatement. If the dyno "error" of the 720S is any indication, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the Senna should deliver around 850 ponies.


 

