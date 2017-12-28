2019 Infiniti QX50 Convoy Spied Testing in Miami

We love a good murder mystery. But it's not "good journalism" to just post a video as a short blog and just ask your guys, the readers, to figure it out. So, we took our time and had come to the most logical conclusion: these two heavily camouflaged prototypes that were spotted around Miami are the Infiniti QX50.

4 photos SUV this is since he mentions "a large oval badge."



Not many car brands have an oval badge, and even fewer use this design language. A new Ford Escape would have been a much better sighting, but all signs point towards the QX50, which is probably the most important launch in the recent history of the brand.



If you'd like to see the 2019 QX50 without all the camo, here's the photo gallery from the



Why? Because it will usher in Infiniti's new variable compression turbo engine technology. Displacing 2.0L, the four-cylinder in the QX50 is good for 268 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) of torque at 4,400 rpm. Depending on what you do with the throttle, as well as other factors, she will be running between 8:1 to 14:1. The engine also employs direct, multipoint, or a combination of both fuel injection systems.



The 0 to 60 time of 6.3 seconds also ensures the QX50 can keep up with segment rivals from BMW or Acura. The VC-Turbo makes -2 hp and +73 lb-ft compared to the old 3.5-liter VQ35, yet it 's supposed to return 27% better fuel economy. Infiniti even claims to do 10% better on the mpg front than the Germans, but nobody has tested its claims in the real world yet. Maybe that's what these people are doing in the middle of the night!



