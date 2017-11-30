New Hyundai Kona Shows Other SUVs How It’s Done At 2017 L.A. Auto Show

There’s something about the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
that shouldn’t surprise anyone, and that is the abundance of sport utility vehicles that made their world debut or U.S. premiere. From the Subaru Ascent to the Lexus RXL, Juke-replacing Nissan Kicks to Infiniti QX50, the venue is chock-full of them. But none shine as bright as the 2018 Hyundai Kona.
39 photos
What Hyundai did best about the Kona is styling, with the subcompact-sized crossover looking so unconventional that you can’t hate it. It is the type of vehicle that grabs your attention at first sight, leading you to analyze every body line and exterior detail. And for a utility vehicle, that’s something to be amazed considering how dull-looking most other SUVs
are.
The Kona
isn’t without its shortcomings, and space isn’t the issue here. What Hyundai could’ve done better is the design of the interior, which doesn’t get one’s pulse racing not even slightly. The body-colored trim pieces around the air vents and transmission lever spruce things up a bit, but it’s not enough to make the cabin look as funky as the Kona’s outside.
Scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealers in the first quarter of 2018, the Kona will take on the likes of the Mazda CX-3
. If driving is of utmost interest to you, then get the all-wheel-drive option for it upgrades the rear axle to an independent, dual-arm multi-link suspension.
The standard engine is an Atkinson-cycle 2.0-liter four-cylinder connected to a six-speed automatic transmission, rated at 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. The Limited and Ultimate trim levels ship with the 1.6-liter Gamma, which develops 175 horsepower and 195 pound-feet thanks to direct injection and turbocharging. The superior engine of the two also boasts a superior transmission in the form of a seven-speed DCT
.
Named after the west-coast region of the Big Island of Hawaii, the Kona is described as a “lifestyle-focused CUV”
that is “tailored to the needs of customers who pursue active lifestyles of all kinds.”
Later on, the Kona N
will combine crossover practicality and hot hatchback performance. But before it, the Kona Electric will cater to the needs of eco-friendly motorists.