2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Prototype Reveals Production Headlights, Taillights

With the 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class now being almost ready to bow, the prototypes have become more and more extrovert. Case in point with the A-Class hatchback tester we have here, which was spied in a German parking lot earlier this week.

Behind the new radiator grille, we'll find a wide engine lineup ranging from a new 1.3-liter turbo-four, which was developed in collaboration with Renault, to the new 2.0-liter turbo of the upcoming



On the diesel front,



As for the interior shot focusing on the touchpad infotainment controller, there's no need to search for clues here. That's because the cabin of the new A-Class has already been fully revealed during a technology event.



The venue was only fitting, since the interior of the Merc seems to set new standards for the segment. Nevertheless, you should keep in mind that the showcased cabin came from the range-topping model.



Note that we didn't use the Comand label above, since the three-pointed star is set to retire this infotainment system. It will be replaced by the MBUX, which promises to suit the needs of the fully digital age.



Nevertheless, we should get the official details of the 2018 A-Class soon. Judging by the tons of prototype spottings and the advanced stages of the test cars, the new entry-level Mercedes-Benz model should land in the first quarter of next year, with the Geneva Motor Show in March being a likely venue for the public debut of the hatchback.



As for those of you enjoying a more traditional body style, we'll remind you we recently spied the



Nevertheless, the thing comes with a front end that's nearly identical to that of the hatch and packs some visual differences compared to the current CLA. We're referring to the side windows, which aren't frameless, as well as to the exterior mirrors, which sit on the doors. Even the profile of the vehicle seems to steer clear of the four-door coupe look.



